|
|
Edward Haefner Edward John Haefner, 88, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Ed was born August 25, 1931, to Matthew and Margaret Schiffelbein Haefner in Topeka. He was baptized at St. Joseph Catholic Church, attended Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School and Hayden High School. He served our country in the Army during the Korean War.
At the age of 16, Ed went to work for Santa Fe Railroad and retired with 44 years of service, after which he drove for Ed Bozarth Chevrolet for many years.
On June 1, 1957, Ed and Thelma Taphorn were united in marriage at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Marysville, Kansas, enjoying almost 63 years together.
Ed enjoyed planting his large garden and was known for sharing, especially his tomatoes. He liked to fish and enjoyed woodworking, making many craft items for his family and he helped restore the Cyrus K. Holliday steam engine on display at the Kansas Historical Society.
Grateful to have shared Ed's life are his wife, Thelma; his children, Lori Gaffney (John), Lisa Underwood (Tom), Mark Haefner (Shelli), Linda Gall (Derek), Matthew Haefner, Lanelle Dinkel (Eric) and Larissa Winchell (Trevor); and 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Leo Haefner.
The rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. today at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 7 p.m. Social distance is absolutely required.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Masks and social distance are required at the church. Burial with military honors follows at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Parish, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020