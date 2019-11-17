|
Edward Hamilton Edward "Ed" Marsh Hamilton, 78, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully following a heart attack on October 23, 2019.
Friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Ed's life at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18 at St. David's Episcopal Church, in Topeka, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance of Mental Health, the American Red Cross or the , sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
