|
|
Edward Henry "Ed" Dillon Edward Henry "Ed" Dillon, 74, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away November 2, 2019 at Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center in Olathe, Kansas. Ed was born on January 16, 1945 in Marshall, Missouri. Son of John and Regina Luckenhoff Dillon.
Ed is survived by his three sons, Jonathan (Christina) Dillon of Paola, Kansas, Scott (Tamara) Dillon of Richmond, Indiana, and Matthew Dillon of Kansas City, Kansas; brother David (Sandy) Dillon of Marshal, Missouri; four grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Words of wisdom will be shared at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Followed by entombment at Mount Calvary Cemetery in the Holy Trinity Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church or to Catholic Charities, and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66605. To leave online condolences and fond memories, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019