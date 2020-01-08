Home

More Obituaries for Edward King
Edward James King

Edward James King

Edward James King Obituary
Edward James King Edward James King , 88 of Osage City, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook, Kansas.

Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Osage City United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Osage City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9th from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Osage City United Methodist Church or The Boy Scouts of America and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel at 107 N. 6th St., Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at vanardalefs.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Remember

- ADVERTISEMENT -