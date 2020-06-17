Edward Kendall "Ed" Helbert
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Kendall "Ed" Helbert Ed Helbert, 68, died June 11, 2020 in Hiawatha, KS.

He was born September 5, 1951 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany to Victor C. and Beulah M. (Kendall) Helbert. Following Victor's military retirement, the family relocated to Salina, KS, where Ed was raised.

Ed graduated from Wentworth Military Academy, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Kansas State University (1980). He spent his early career as an auditor and accountant for the State of Kansas and later worked in food service administration and manufacturing.

He was a passionate musician, who could be found at concerts or strumming on his acoustic guitar. He was well known for his wry sense of humor and eclectic knowledge of facts, no matter how trivial. Ed enjoyed the tranquility of nature, especially the Rocky Mountains. He never met a cat he couldn't charm. He loved auto racing, exotic cars, and the allure of a driving a fine automobile.

Ed was married to Susan (Bulk) Helbert on November 12, 1977. They divorced in 2015. He is survived by his children, Fritz Helbert (Michelle Neis) of Topeka, Hannah Helbert (Keith Wiersema) of Chicago; brother Jonathan Hans Helbert of Oklahoma City; companion Teresa Hull of Fairview, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Fritz V. Helbert and James Helbert.

A private interment will be held, with a celebration of life planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the CAT Association of Topeka, 1719 SW Gage, Topeka, KS 66604.

Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434, is assisting the family.

A message of remembrance or comfort may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home - Hiawatha
124 S. 7th St.
Hiawatha, KS 66434
785-742-2212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved