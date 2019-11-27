|
Edward "Ed" Klein Peacefully and shortly following Prayers of Commendation, on November 14, 2019, Edward Klein (Ed) passed away at the age of 97, while comforted by his daughter Patti Petersen-Klein (Rick).
Ed, son of John and Emilia (Buch) Klein, is predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Wilhelmina, nee Ruppenthal (2013), sisters Margaret, Eva, Gertrude, and Evelyn; and brothers John, Jacob, and Albert.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother Raymond of Ontario; of Wisconsin-his son Bryan (Sue Hudson), grandchildren Christopher (Lisa) and Nicole, and great-grandchildren Brayden and Adrianna; and other loved ones- Amber, Andrew, Carol, Echo, Julie, Sam, Chappy II, Adler, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Ed was a WWII Veteran of the Royal Canadian Airforce; a loving husband and father; and a dear friend to all those who came to know him in Canada, California, Milwaukee, Sun City West, and Topeka. During his 35-year retirement, he enjoyed golfing, gardening, and serving his Church Homes. He was a founding member of Peace Lutheran Church (Peoria, AZ) and its first Council President.
Celebration of Life service is December 13, 2019, 1:30pm at First Lutheran Church, 1234 SW Fairlawn, Topeka, KS 66604. Memorial expressions may be made to the church instead of flowers.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019