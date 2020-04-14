Home

Edward L. Blass


1936 - 2020
Edward L. Blass Obituary
Edward L. Blass Edward L. Blass, 83, of Topeka, passed away April 10, 2020, at Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth. He was born July 13, 1936, in Early, Iowa, to John and Florence (Steeg) Blass. His mother died when he was a young child, and he and his brother, William Blass, were raised by their father and stepmother.

Ed served in the United States Army. He graduated from Washburn University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and worked as a securities broker for George K. Baum until his retirement.

He is survived by a daughter and was preceded in death by his brother and parents.

Services will be determined at a later date. To leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
