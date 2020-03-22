Home

Edward Lee Heuser

Edward Lee Heuser Edward Lee Heuser, 48, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.

As per Edward's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Dove Southeast Chapel is assisting the family.

To view Edward's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
