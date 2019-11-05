|
On October 24, 2019, Edward (Ed) Marsh Hamilton, 78, of Topeka, KS passed away peacefully following a heart attack. Ed spent his last day focused on his family - making sure his wife of 48 years, Mary, had the best care and that his daughter, Jill, knew she was loved.
Ed enjoyed spending time with friends and family; he could create a colorful conversation with just about anyone and made fast friends, whether in the back of an Uber or at the bank. He was a lifelong learner and enjoyed photography, collecting records, coins and stamps, was a member of The Sons of the American Revolution, various forestry associations and nonprofit organizations. On September 18, 2019, Who's Who, presented Ed with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, due to the colorful list of accomplishments achieved during his life. Additionally, he was included in several other editions such as, Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in the Midwest and Who's Who in the World.
Ed started his career as assistant Vice President of the Kansas Engineering Society and the Kansas Savings & Loan League. He worked as a senior associate for Associates Accounting & Tax Services, was the owner of Hamilton Timber Company and a partner in Hamilton Clarkson Co. in St. Louis, MO. He was also a test technician for King Radio, now Honeywell, Inc and worked in sales for Bookkeepers Business Company.
Ed holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Washburn University; he also completed postgraduate coursework at the Electronics Institute. A longtime member of American Forests and the Missouri Tree Farmers Association, he created a program to deliver church service cassettes to invalids and previously volunteered with the and the American National Red Cross. He has been featured in numerous newspaper articles by the Kansas Engineering Society as well as in a genealogy book of Hamilton family history.
Ed was born in St. Louis, MO to James L. Hamilton and Areta A. (Augustine) Hamilton. His parents taught him the importance of curiosity, hard work and resilience. He has been married to Mary J. Hamilton since 1971 and is the proud father of Jill E. Hamilton. Ed often said his greatest joy and accomplishment was being a father to his daughter Jill who lives in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Ed is survived by his loving wife Mary and devoted daughter Jill. He was a committed husband, father and friend. His absence in the world will leave a hole in the hearts of those who loved him.
Friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Ed's life at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18 at St. David's Episcopal Church, in Topeka, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Alliance of Mental Health, The American Red Cross or , organizations Ed volunteered with in the local community.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019