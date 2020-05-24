|
Edward Schaub, age 89, after deciding he had been away from his beautiful wife of 62 years for too long, decided to rejoin her on Wednesday, May 20. He passed in a comfortable bed at Midland Hospice House surrounded by the love and support of his family. Ed leaves behind a legacy of kindness, honor, integrity, service and compassion.
After high school, Ed served in the United States Marine Corps in the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, where he developed a love for baseball (nearly playing professionally). Ed considered a full career in the armed forces, but meeting Betty Marcelle Smith made him choose the family life instead, and he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant.
Ed would go on to join the Southwestern Bell Telephone company in the mail room, quickly rising to management. Later, he would lobby the Kansas House of Representatives with his partner and lifelong friend Pete McGill. From there, Ed joined Westar Energy as the Executive Vice President of Government relations, where he would retire in 1992 for a life of leisure, golf, and, of course, spending quality time with his loving wife.
Ed's life of service was characterized by success, but, more than that, it was characterized by honor. His word meant everything, and that legacy will live on in the example he set for his loved ones. He is survived by his two daughters, Sandy Schaub, Susan Brinker and her husband Michael, as well as his two grandchildren, Dr. Abby Boeselager and her husband Erik and Ryan Brinker and his wife Alexis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Midland Hospice House, as a testament to the love and care they provided to both Ed and Marcelle in their final hours.
The family will greet friends Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions. Edward Edward Schaub Schaub
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020