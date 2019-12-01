|
|
Edward Schiffelbein Edward Schiffelbein, 68, of Topeka, died November 28, 2019 at the University of Kansas, St. Francis Campus.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on March 24, 1951 the son of Hubert and Agnes (Puhl) Schiffelbein.
Edward was a 1969 graduate of Hayden High School. He worked early in his career for Schiffelbein Concrete Construction. He retired from KPL/One Oak/One Gas on February 24, 2016 where he worked in Customer Service. He has enjoyed farming and continued to farm in his retirement.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Edward was a great woodworker and handy man. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and going to the Casino with his wife. He will be especially remembered as a quiet man who adored his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
He married Lora Hayzlett in Garden City, Kansas on August 14, 1976. She survives. He is also survived by his mother, Agnes Schiffelbein, his children, Stephanie Joy Schiffelbein, Tina (Jason) Chapman, Rebecca (Josh) Allison and Kathy (Justin) Perron all of Topeka, six grandchildren, Zachary Linquist, Seth Cooksey, Logan Chapman, Julius Allison, Edward Schiffelbein and Jubilee Chapman, his siblings, Stephen (Teresa) Schiffelbein, Nancy McMillen, and Donald Schiffelbein. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Schiffelbein and his brother Daniel Schiffelbein.
Edward will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Tuesday after 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the St. Joseph Restoration Project or to the FFA at Seaman High School and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019