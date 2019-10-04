Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Edward Longstaff
Lying in State
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
1944 - 2019
Edward Stiebel Longstaff Obituary
Edward Stiebel Longstaff Edward "Ed" S. Longstaff I, age 75, of Topeka passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Rossville Manor. Ed was born June 22, 1944 in Topeka the son of Ernest Sr. and Lorraine Ready Longstaff. He served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam. Ed worked as a carpet layer for Ed Marlings, Gardner and Unique Floor Covering in Topeka. Ed was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Topeka. Ed is survived by a son, Ed (Alice) Longstaff II of Holton; two daughters, Lora Longstaff and Caree (Ron) Cramer, both of Topeka; three brothers, Sam Longstaff, Ralph Longstaff and Ernest "Sonny" Longstaff Jr., all of Topeka; two sisters, Marge Prevatt of Florida and Sherri Dinkel of Topeka; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Sunday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
