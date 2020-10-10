Edward Todd Winkler, "PAPPY," 82, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on October 7, 2020.
Pappy was born on January 23, 1938 to Edward Sheldon Winkler and Natalie (Todd) Winkler in Joliet, Illinois. After graduating from Township High School in1956, he briefly worked as an iron worker prior to joining the US Marine Corps in June of 1956. Pappy proudly served for two years.
Pappy worked briefly at Globe Lumber, Mobile Oil and Bell Helicopter before going to work for Hallmark Cards. Pappy married Pearl Marion and they had two beautiful children. After 10 years of working at Hallmark Cards, Pappy purchased a Radio Shack franchise in Overland Park, KS. During the five years of working at Radio Shack he met the owner of Starlite Skate Centers in Topeka, Kansas. In 1976 shortly after his divorce, Pappy's childhood love for roller skating came full circle when he moved to Topeka, Kansas, and purchased Starlite Skate Center South, followed by the purchase of Starlite Skate Center West. Pappy retired from his roller skating career in September of 1995. After retirement he filled his time volunteering around the world for Friendship Force and Global Volunteers, his favorite accomplishments being building homes in Honduras, Ghana and India for Habitat for Humanity. He loved bringing joy to children through Optimists International and the Shriners, making balloon animals on every continent.
In 1989, Pappy met Tina Robertson and they were together 27 years, and then married in December of 2016.
Pappy was predeceased by his parents Edward Sheldon and Natalie Winkler; his older twin sisters Emily Parrish and Judy Handlin; his younger brother Paul Winkler; and two nephews, Ricky Tieman and Danny Wonnell. Pappy is survived by his wife Tina Winkler; two children, daughter Ann McKeown (Anna Babe) and her husband Thomas of Plano, TX and son Edward Marion Winkler (Murn Murn) and his wife Kara of Fairway, KS; three grandchildren, Kelly and Brian McKeown of Plano, TX and Edward Milford Winkler of Fairway, KS; his sister Peach Winkler-Pierce and her husband Charles of Bluntstown, FL; and 22 nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker in Topeka. The funeral will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 at Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel, followed by a celebration of life at Sk8away Skate Center at 5:00 PM. Pappy always loved a good party.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion, Post 400.
