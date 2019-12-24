|
|
Edward W. "Bud" Houghton Edward W. "Bud" Houghton, 90, of Topeka, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
He was born March 25, 1929, in Lyon County, KS, the son of Albert and Mary (Volz) Houghton. He graduated from Osage County School District 110 and Clark's School of Business in Topeka. Ed served in the United States Air Force from 1949 until 1952. He was a member of American Legion Post 400, NARVRE, Santa Fe Old Timers, and served as secretary of Jefferson County Rural Water District #3 from 1982 to 2001.
He was an Eastern Division Clerk with Santa Fe Railroad, working at Emporia, Burlingame, Pauline, Valley Falls, Nortonville and Topeka. He retired after 43 1/2 years of service.
Ed married Dorothy Sue Arnold on May 15, 1954 in Topeka, KS.
Survivors include wife, Sue Houghton, daughters, Linda (Mark) Towle, Diane (Dave) Gestenslager, sister, Marlene (Gordon) Haynes, grandchildren, Karen (Vince) Ferraro, Brian (Erica) Towle, great-grandchildren, Gianna Ferraro, Caden Ferraro and Annabelle Towle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Alice Johanning, brothers, Albert Houghton and Richard A. Houghton.
Funeral ceremony will be 11:00 am Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Family will greet friends at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be at Reading Cemetery in Reading, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice, 120 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019