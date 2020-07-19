Edward William Swift, 66, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
He was born April 4, 1954, in Washington, D.C., the son of Virgil Morriss and Lorraine Theresa (Comeau) Swift. He was a graduate of Ponca City High School, Ponca City, Oklahoma and received a Bachelor's Degree from Washburn University in Topeka.
Edward was employed by Shawnee County Sherriff Department, retiring as detective in 2007 and was employed KBI since 2015.
He was a member First Southern Baptist Church in Topeka and the Topeka Chamber of Commerce.
Edward is survived by his children, Wendy Marie Shows of Topeka and Matthew William (Darcy) Swift of Gardner, KS; four grandchildren, Levi Shows, Clayton Shows, Devon Shows and Kaley Swift; his parents, Virgil and Lorraine Swift of Claremore, OK; his sister, Kathy Neff; and three brothers, Kenny Swift, Ray Swift and Randy Swift.
Edward loved spending time with his grandchildren and was a competitive Bass fisherman.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family.
