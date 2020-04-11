|
|
Edwin B. Aley USAF Major (Ret) Edwin Blaine Aley, 91, of Topeka, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in El Paso, TX. He had been battling cancer for the past few months. He was born into a farming family on April 21, 1928, near Topeka, Kansas, the son of Walter and Jeanette (Lydic) Aley. He attended Highland Park and Berryton High Schools.
Edwin enlisted with the US Marine Corps at age 18 near the end of World War II. Upon completion of his marine tour Edwin attended Washburn University in Topeka on the GI Bill, graduating in 1951. Edwin participated in ROTC at Washburn and began a career with the US Air Force as a meteorologist including time "flying typhoons" in a B-29 in the Pacific. Edwin retired from the Air Force with the rank of Major with a military career spanning 20 years, three continents and three conflicts. While in the Air Force Edwin received an additional bachelor's degree (meteorology) from Penn State University. A lifetime student, Edwin earned a Master of Arts Degree in Education from Rowan University in New Jersey, where he taught math to middle school students for 20 years, before retiring from teaching in 1989.
Edwin was married to Irene Troxell Egner, with whom he had three children: Stephen, Dianne and Amy. In his later years he was married to Judy M. Benham and Bette L. Tompkins and enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with his family. Edwin loved photography and was most proud of his family and of his efforts in the service of others, always trying to make every place he was a little bit better.
Edwin was an active and enthusiastic, life-long Mason participating everywhere he lived from Maryland to New Jersey to Kansas. Edwin had a particular love for his first college, Washburn University, and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity Gamma-Nu Chapter and Kappa Mu Epsilon, a National Honorary Mathematics Fraternity. He was generous with his support.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Walter J. Aley, Clinton O. Aley and a sister, Ella M. Aley. Survivors include a son, Dr. Stephen B. Aley (Barbara) of El Paso, TX; two daughters, Dianne J. Rapp (Larry) and Amy M. Curry both of Wichita, KS; five grandsons, two great grandchildren and his adopted, El Paso family, Cassandra and Tomas Johnson and children.
A private, family service is pending at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Kappa Mu Epsilon, Math Fraternity at Washburn University.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020