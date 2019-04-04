|
|
Edwin D. Henry Edwin D. Henry, age 88, of Topeka, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Ed was born September 28, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK. He is survived by his wife, Peggy of 64 years; two daughters, Angie Fletcher and Debbie (Gary) Irwin, both of Topeka; a brother, Delbert Henry of St. Charles, Missouri; two sisters, Mary Helen Hansen of Bella Vista, Arkansas and Adabelle Wiedemann of Salem, Illinois; five grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the church. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the West Side Christian Church. Interment will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Side Christian Church or the American Legion Post #1650 and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019