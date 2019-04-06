|
Edwin D. Henry Edwin D. Henry, age 88, of Topeka, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the West Side Christian Church. Interment will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Side Christian Church or the Philip Billard Post #1650 of the V.F.W., 3110 SW Huntoon, Topeka, Kansas 66604. To read his full obituary please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019