Edwin Hughes Edwin Hughes peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on April 21, 2019 in Newark, NJ at the age of 97 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hughes was born January 18, 1922 in Beggs, OK, the son of the late William Hughes and Deannie Cheatham Hughes. He later moved to Topeka, KS and attended the Kansas Technical Institute. It was in Kansas that he met and married the former Bertha Sutherland; their union was blessed with two children, Melvin and Gail.
Visitation will be held at 10 am on May 4, 2019 followed by homegoing services for a life well lived at 11 am at Second Baptist Church: 424 NW Laurent Street - Topeka, Kansas 66608.
