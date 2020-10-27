1/1
Edwin L. Bozarth
Edwin L. Bozarth, 97, of Topeka passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Mr. Bozarth was born April 4, 1923 in Topeka, the son of Earl and Fayetta (Shepardson) Bozarth. He was a 1941 graduate of Topeka High School and served in the Navy for three years in the South Pacific Theater during World War II.

Mr. Bozarth was a police officer in Topeka for 32 years. He joined the force Christmas Day, 1947, as a traffic officer and retired as Captain of Traffic. Mr. Bozarth was a Charter Member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 03, the Kansas Peace Officers Association, and Philip Billard Post# 1650 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He married Nina Mae Mueller on March 9, 1946. She preceded him in death June 28, 2012. Survivors include a son, Ronald L. Bozarth Sr. and his wife, Lois, of Overland Park, Kansas and daughter Donna Waring and her husband, Lyle, of Topeka; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS, 66606. To leave a message for Mr. Bozarth's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
