Edwin M. "Train" Hughes Edwin Melvin "Train (Brother)" Hughes, 97, formerly of Topeka, Kansas passed away on April 21, 2019 in Ridgewood, N.J. The visitation will be 4-8 pm, Thursday, May 9 at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Avenue. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the funeral chapel. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the family visit our website at www.bowserjohnsonfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019