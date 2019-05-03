Home

Edwin M. "Train" Hughes

Edwin M. "Train" Hughes Obituary
Edwin M. "Train" Hughes Edwin Melvin "Train (Brother)" Hughes, 97, formerly of Topeka, Kansas passed away on April 21, 2019 in Ridgewood, N.J. The visitation will be 4-8 pm, Thursday, May 9 at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Avenue. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the funeral chapel. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the family visit our website at www.bowserjohnsonfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019
