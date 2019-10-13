|
Edwin Tijerina Harveyville-Edwin Tijerina, 89, Harveyville, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in a Topeka hospice facility.
Edwin was born March 3, 1930, in Hacienda del Refugio, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; the son of Clemente Tijerina and Amada Tijerina Gonzalez. He was the youngest of ten siblings. Edwin received his BA degree in Spanish and Drama from Southeastern State University in Durant, Oklahoma. He earned his Master's Degree in Foreign Language and English through Emporia State University.
Mr. Tijerina, Senor, Mr. T. (depending on the year of the student) was a favorite teacher in the USD 330 school district, Mission Valley School District, for 24 years. Prior to teaching at Mission Valley, he taught in Cedarville, Kansas and Cherryvale, Kansas. Edwin also taught Spanish at Allen County Community College in Burlingame.
Edwin was a member of the Harveyville United Methodist Church and often favored the congregation with his true love; playing his accordion and singing. Edwin often sang throughout the area for several venues. He could be heard singing one of his favorites "Pretty Woman" to many a lady in the area who was celebrating a birthday or anniversary.
In 1961, Edwin married his sweetheart, Tay Tijerina (Reed) in Denison, Texas. She precedes him in death. In 2008, Ed met his beloved Lois, who survives him. Other survivors include a son, Eddy Tijerina, Tulsa, Oklahoma; a daughter Amadita Tijerina-Kopp, Scranton, Kansas. Four grandchildren also survive; Shane Tijerina (Frankie) of Dallas, Texas; Jordan Kopp of Harveyville, Kansas, Katy Orrell (James) of Jenks, Oklahoma, and Luke Tijerina of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A Celebration of Life service along with a fiesta (per Ed's request) will be held on October 27, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Harveyville United Methodist. Please come ready to share your best Ed stories. Burial will be private at the Wilmington Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of American Chapter for the online at https://act.alz.org or the Harveyville United Methodist Church 371 Wabaunsee Ave., Harveyville, KS 66431.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019