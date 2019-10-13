Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Tijerina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Tijerina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Tijerina Obituary
Edwin Tijerina Harveyville-Edwin Tijerina, 89, Harveyville, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in a Topeka hospice facility.

Edwin was born March 3, 1930, in Hacienda del Refugio, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; the son of Clemente Tijerina and Amada Tijerina Gonzalez. He was the youngest of ten siblings. Edwin received his BA degree in Spanish and Drama from Southeastern State University in Durant, Oklahoma. He earned his Master's Degree in Foreign Language and English through Emporia State University.

Mr. Tijerina, Senor, Mr. T. (depending on the year of the student) was a favorite teacher in the USD 330 school district, Mission Valley School District, for 24 years. Prior to teaching at Mission Valley, he taught in Cedarville, Kansas and Cherryvale, Kansas. Edwin also taught Spanish at Allen County Community College in Burlingame.

Edwin was a member of the Harveyville United Methodist Church and often favored the congregation with his true love; playing his accordion and singing. Edwin often sang throughout the area for several venues. He could be heard singing one of his favorites "Pretty Woman" to many a lady in the area who was celebrating a birthday or anniversary.

In 1961, Edwin married his sweetheart, Tay Tijerina (Reed) in Denison, Texas. She precedes him in death. In 2008, Ed met his beloved Lois, who survives him. Other survivors include a son, Eddy Tijerina, Tulsa, Oklahoma; a daughter Amadita Tijerina-Kopp, Scranton, Kansas. Four grandchildren also survive; Shane Tijerina (Frankie) of Dallas, Texas; Jordan Kopp of Harveyville, Kansas, Katy Orrell (James) of Jenks, Oklahoma, and Luke Tijerina of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A Celebration of Life service along with a fiesta (per Ed's request) will be held on October 27, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Harveyville United Methodist. Please come ready to share your best Ed stories. Burial will be private at the Wilmington Cemetery.

The family request in lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of American Chapter for the online at https://act.alz.org or the Harveyville United Methodist Church 371 Wabaunsee Ave., Harveyville, KS 66431.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.