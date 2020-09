Eileen Ann Moran, 84, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.Eileen married Francis Logan Moran on April 10, 1954 in Twyford, England. He preceded her in death on October 20, 2018. Survivors include two sons, Stephen F. (Kimberly Layden) Moran of Sanger, Texas and Colin A. (Lisa) Moran of Beebe, Arkansas; her daughter, Elaine M. (Mark) Boeselager of Topeka; twelve grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doreen (Chuck) Siegrist of Rockford, TX and Pauline Buckler of Homosassa, FL; and two sister-in-law's, Naomi Moran of Topeka and Eva Riley of Dover, KS.A funeral ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka. Interment will follow at Dover Cemetery, Dover, KS. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com