Eileen (White) Griffin

Eileen (White) Griffin Obituary
Eileen (White) Griffin Mabel "Eileen" Griffin, 94, of Holton, KS, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her home in Holton.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital Foundation c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
