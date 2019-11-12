|
|
Eileen (White) Griffin Mabel "Eileen" Griffin, 94, of Holton, KS, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her home in Holton.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital Foundation c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019