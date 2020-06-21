Eileen J. Liesmann
1924 - 2020
Eileen J. Liesmann, 95, Topeka, was called to her heavenly home on June 11, 2020 at McCrite Assisted Living.

She was born December 22, 1924 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Charles and Viola (Vanderwal) Johnston.

Eileen married George Liesmann on April 27, 1946. Her husband of 74 years survives. Other survivors include their children George (Nancy) Liesmann, Jr., Jill (Paul) Glinka, and Rick Liesmann; 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services for the family were held at Mount Hope cemetery. A Celebration of her life and her love of her Lord will be held at a later date.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
