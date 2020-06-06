Eileen M. Bonjour Eileen Marie Bonjour, 86, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was born July 17, 1933, in Worland, Wyoming, the daughter of Clifford and Florence (Jeanneret) Labbe. She attended public schools in Centralia, Kansas.
Eileen was employed by Fry'n Pan Restaurant in Sioux Falls, SD until retiring.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Topeka.
Eileen married Gordon Hansen. They were divorced. She married Harold Marvin Bonjour on September 9, 1997 in Las Vegas, NV. He survives in Topeka. Survivors include her children, Robert Boyd of Sioux City, IA, Cindy (Richard) Valdivia of Topeka, Diana Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD, Marvelee (Nick) Self of Topeka, Ricky Woods of Versailles, KY, Patty Borders of Salt Lake City, UT, Carmen Whiteshirt of Oskaloosa, Kansas, Darren (Jeannie) Hansen of Perry, KS, Clara (Mike) Dooyema of Sioux Falls, SD, Allen Hansen and Glen (Nona) Hansen of Lawrence, KS; and her grandson she raised like her son, Chad (Sara) Hansen of Sioux Falls, SD; 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Sharon (Gary) Robinson of Topeka and Charlotte Web of Berryville, AR; and her feline companion of 14 years, Lilly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Sandy and Betty.
Eileen enjoyed spending time with family, feeding squirrels and birds, watching TV, especially Everybody Loves Raymond and was an avid KU Jayhawks fan.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, Kansas. Entombment will follow at Mt. Hope Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m., Sunday at the Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604 or to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.