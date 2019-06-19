|
|
Eileen M. Leinwetter Eileen Marie (Thiele) Leinwetter, 92, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit
www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019