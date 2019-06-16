|
|
Eilene L. Anderson Eilene Anderson, 94, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
She was born June 3, 1925, in Gaylord, Kansas, the daughter of Fred and Minnie (Aug) Beckmann. She graduated from Gaylord High School in Gaylord, KS and then Brown Mackie School of Business in Salina, KS.
She was employed by Nabisco during the war and later she worked as a bookkeeper for the gas company.
Eilene married Theodore Anderson on May 1, 1960 in Phillipsburg, KS. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2019.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynne Teaford, son, Scott Anderson and four grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Hilda M. Beckmann and a brother, Waldene Beckmann
A Funeral Ceremony will be 1:00 pm., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Graveside service will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Gaylord Cemetery in Gaylord, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019