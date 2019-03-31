|
|
Elaine Atherton Elaine Atherton, 70, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Elaine was born October 10, 1948 in Junction City to Wenston and Florence Obermeyer. She graduated from Herington High School in 1966 and then pursued a career in cosmetology. Elaine worked for JC Penney's, Jones Store Co. and Macy's, among others. In 2004, Elaine left cosmetology and began working at Edward Jones where she retired in 2018.
Elaine is survived by her husband; Chuck, of 48 years, a daughter; Erica (Rito) Valdivia, 3 grandchildren whom she loved and adored; Boston, Tyler, and Oakley, her brother; Wynn (Lisa) Obermeyer and two nieces; Courtney and Brandy.
Elaine will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. A Celebration of Elaine's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3625 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66614.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019