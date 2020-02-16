Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Elaine Bowen Obituary
Elaine Bowen Elaine Elizabeth Bowen, 88, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Elaine was born February 21, 1931, in Unionville, Michigan, the daughter of Lawrence and Alice Layer Hofmeister. She graduated from the Grace Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1952 and worked as a surgical nurse. Elaine married William Bowen on June 6, 1953. They owned and operated an antique shop, "Cobweb", for over 40 years. Her hobbies included refurbishing antique furniture and caning chairs.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Sara; grandchildren, Sean and Christina Fletchall; and great-grandson, Joshua. She was preceded in death by her husband, and son-in-law, Randal.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at First Congregational Church, 1701 SW Collins Avenue, Topeka KS 66604. Burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, or the Cat Association of Topeka, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
