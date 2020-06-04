Elaine M. (Smith) Mohler, 81, of Silver Lake, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was born November 26, 1938, in Westmoreland, Kansas, the daughter of John and Irene (Bullock) Smith. She graduated from Silver Lake High School. She married Robert J. Mohler on May 28, 1955 in the Army Base Chapel at Camp Chaffe, Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Mrs. Mohler was a member of the Silver Lake United Methodist Church, Red Hat Society and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband, Robert J. Mohler; three daughters, Nancy (Vince) Burkhardt, Silver Lake; Kelly (Raubin) Pierce, Topeka and Kathy (Shane) Harrington, Silver Lake; grandchildren, Torey Burkhardt, Taylor Burkhardt, Taryn Burkhardt, Stella Pierce, Scarlett Pierce, Haley Harrington, Hayden Harrington, and Hazel Harrington; and three siblings JoAnn (Bob) McKinney, Ray (Sheri) Smith and Janice Kies.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Bobby" Mohler and sister Marilyn Laird.
Elaine was wonderful homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She touched the lives of so many with her kind presence, warm smile and thoughtfulness. Nothing in the world made her as happy as spending time with her grandchildren. The sight of her family always made her light up with joy.
Private family services will be Monday, June 8 at Silver Lake United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Following current mandates, a visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the church, 204 Madore St, Silver Lake. Please consider using a face mask when attending visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Silver Lake United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Silver Lake, KS 66539. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com. Elaine Elaine M. M. (Smith) (Smith) Mohler Mohler
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.