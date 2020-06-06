Elaine Mohler (Smith) M. Elaine M. (Smith) Mohler, 81, Silver Lake, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Following current mandates, services will be11am Monday, June 8, 2020 at Silver Lake United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. A visitation will be 1-5pm Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the church, 204 Madore St, Silver Lake. Please consider using a face mask when attending visitation and service. Memorial contributions may be made to Silver Lake United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Silver Lake, KS 66539. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Elaine's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.