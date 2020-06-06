Elaine Mohler (Smith) M.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Mohler (Smith) M. Elaine M. (Smith) Mohler, 81, Silver Lake, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Following current mandates, services will be11am Monday, June 8, 2020 at Silver Lake United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. A visitation will be 1-5pm Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the church, 204 Madore St, Silver Lake. Please consider using a face mask when attending visitation and service. Memorial contributions may be made to Silver Lake United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Silver Lake, KS 66539. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Elaine's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Silver Lake United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Service
11:00 AM
Silver Lake United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved