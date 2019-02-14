|
Elbert "Bert" Page HOYT - Elbert "Bert" Page, 88, of Hoyt, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
He was born September 1, 1930 at Beverly, KS, the son of Harvey and Helen McIntyre Page. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve.
Bert owned and operated Bert's Painting in the Hoyt and Topeka area for many years.
He was a member of the Hoyt United Methodist Church.
A special date for Bert was September 1, 1970. His sobriety date.
He married Dorothy (Harvey) Baker in June of 1966. She preceded him in death on August 31, 2008.
Bert was also preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Stacy Ellen Page.
Survivors include two sons, Scott Page (Carola), Stuttgart, Germany and Robert A. Page (Monissa), St. Helena Island, SC; a daughter, Michelle Bosworth, Topeka; one step-daughter, Virginia Hood (Pat), Leavenworth; a brother, Dwight Page (Keiko), Los Angeles, CA; a sister, Pat Fleeman, Colorado Springs; thirteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 18th at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hoyt. Burial with flag presentation will follow in the Hoyt Cemetery. Bert will lie in state after 10:00 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home where family and friends will meet from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Hoyt United Methodist Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 280, Hoyt, KS 66440. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019