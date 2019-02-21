|
Eldon D. "Grizzly" Hinck Eldon D. Hinck "Grizzly" (82) passed away 02/16/19. Eldon had retired with 40 years' service from the Topeka Water Department. He is survived by his daughters Janet Cross (Max), Skeeter King (Jim), and Debbie Kealy of Eskridge. Two sons Eldon E. Hinck and Jimmy of Burlingame. 9 grandkids, 9 great grandkids. He was proceeded in death by his grandson Jason Kealy. An honor of life is planned for March 2, 2019, 2 - 5, Masonic Lodge 106 Fremont, Burlingame.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019