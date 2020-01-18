|
Eldon E. Martin, 95, of Topeka, died January 16, 2020 at the house at Midland Care.
He was born in Osawatomie, Kansas on March 25, 1924 the son of Harry and Cora (Lounsbury) Martin. He was a 1944 graduate of the Osawatomie High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army, Company A 788th Amphibious Tractor Battalion during World War II. He was honorably discharged on January 18, 1946.
Eldon was a Plumber with the Martin Plumbing Company for several years before his retirement. After his retirement he was a Real Estate Developer and considered Mayor of the area he developed off of 45th Street. He was a member of the Plumber and Steamfitters Local #165, and a life member of American Legion Capitol Post #1, and Philip Billard Post #1650.
He enjoyed dancing with his wife, doing landscape projects, watching sports especially his Kansas teams, and will be most remembered as a man who lived his faith. He also was a faithful volunteer with Sr. Corita's Sandwich Ministry.
Eldon was married to Helen Ann (Mulligan) in Topeka, on June 21, 1947. She preceded him in death in 2004. On July 16, 2005 he married Julia K. (Patterson) Self, who survives. Eldon loved her children who also survive him. Julia's children are Jody (Kent) Hittle, Douglas (Debra) Self, Elizabeth Self, Alan (Tressa) Self, Robin (Jason) Pelton and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by a brother Lester Martin and a sister Virginia Marsh.
Eldon will lie in state at Sacred Heart Catholic Church after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday with a rosary prayed at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with military honors provided.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish or Sr. Corita's Sandwich Ministry in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020