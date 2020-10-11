1/
Eldon Johnson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eldon Eugene Johnson, 81, Topeka, Kansas passed away at home Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Eldon was born October 20, 1938, in Winfield, Kansas to Clarence and Laura Johnson. On June 12, 1960, Eldon and Marilyn Adamson were united in marriage, enjoying over 60 years.

He began his Army career stationed in Germany. Eldon transitioned to the Kansas Army National Guard, full-time, and retired as Colonel, serving over 36 years.

Eldon worked for the Topeka Board of Education for five years overseeing construction of the magnet schools. His final career was with FEMA helping disaster victims across Kansas.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Krista Harrop (Steve) and Pamela Smith; grandchildren, Kevin and Kaela; and great-grandson, Aiden.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Inurnment will be private. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Army National Guard Museum or to the Arab Shrine Transportation Fund, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved