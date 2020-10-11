Eldon Eugene Johnson, 81, Topeka, Kansas passed away at home Wednesday, October 7, 2020.Eldon was born October 20, 1938, in Winfield, Kansas to Clarence and Laura Johnson. On June 12, 1960, Eldon and Marilyn Adamson were united in marriage, enjoying over 60 years.He began his Army career stationed in Germany. Eldon transitioned to the Kansas Army National Guard, full-time, and retired as Colonel, serving over 36 years.Eldon worked for the Topeka Board of Education for five years overseeing construction of the magnet schools. His final career was with FEMA helping disaster victims across Kansas.Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Krista Harrop (Steve) and Pamela Smith; grandchildren, Kevin and Kaela; and great-grandson, Aiden.Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Inurnment will be private. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Army National Guard Museum or to the Arab Shrine Transportation Fund, sent in care of the funeral home.Condolences may be sent online to