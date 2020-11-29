Eldon Roy Fastrup (age 81) passed away November 24, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Eldon was born
October 14, 1939, in Madison, SD, the son of Clarence R. and Doris (Mullwitz) Fastrup.
Eldon graduated from high school in Pipestone, MN, received his Associate of Arts, Business
Administration, Long Beach City College, Long Beach, CA; Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
Management, University of California, Davis, CA; Master of Science, Agricultural Economics, University
of Idaho, Moscow, ID.
During his career Eldon was the Director of Agricultural Marketing programs in Washington, Montana,
Venezuela and Kansas; Director of Domestic and International Marketing Division for the Kansas
Department of Agriculture and later retired from that position in 1996. Additionally, he planned,
coordinated and participated in market development missions, trade exhibitions and served as an
official representative presenting marketing programs in over 40 countries. Eldon held various positions
in the U.S. Meat Export Federation International Trade Committee, U.S. Feed Grains Council, North
American Marketing Officials Association, Kansas International Trade Coordinating Council, Mid-America
International Trade Council, and the U.S. Livestock and Genetic Export Council, to name a few.
Eldon married Denise Brehm with whom they had two children, Elizabeth and Christian. They later
divorced. On November 29, 1996, he married Dorothy (Matyak) Barnes at Lake Tahoe, NV.
Eldon enjoyed a diverse and active life including ranching, competitive rodeo bareback riding, Board
Member of Gates of the Mountain, MT; meeting with King Hussein of Jordan; sharing lunch with
Mohamed Al-Fayed, owner of Harrods Department Store, London; traveling to the Egyptian pyramids
and a camel ride to Petra, Jordan. He had a funny story to go with all his adventures and everyone
enjoyed sitting back and letting him tell it like only he could. Eldon and Dorothy enjoyed traveling
throughout the U.S. touring National Parks whenever they could, updating their homes, and spending
time with friends and family.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Don Underwood. He is survived by his
wife, Dorothy, daughter Elizabeth (John) Miller, Federal Way, WA; son Christian Fastrup, New York, NY,
granddaughter Caroline Capoun, Lake Stevens, WA, sister Barbara Shultz, Azusa, CA, and many brother
and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Eldon was a kind and caring man and he will be missed by all who knew him. As per his wishes,
cremation will be with Midwest Cremation Society and no services will be held. To leave a special
message for the family online, please visit their website at www.midwestcremationsociety.com
.