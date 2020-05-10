|
Eldon "Bud" Stoldt Eldon "Bud" Stoldt, long-time resident of Topeka, passed away on May 1st, 2020 in Richardson, Texas.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Brenda Miller; sister, Wilma Ross; grandchildren; Noel Shinkle and Nicholas Miller.
Born on November 12, 1931 in Corning, Bud graduated Goff High School in 1950. He served in the USAF from 1950-1954. Bud settled in Topeka and worked for Forbes AFB and the VA Hospital. During retirement, Bud enjoyed square dancing, lawn care, and dining out. Bud was known for his attention to detail, patriotism, and humor. He was always ready with a joke that was sure to fill the room with laughter.
Bud will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020