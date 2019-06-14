|
Eleanor Anna Vanderslice Eleanor Anna Vanderslice, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, born on June 11, 1932 in Camden, NJ, passed away at age 86 on June 6, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia, where she resided for the last 13 years.
Eleanor was a devout Christian, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grand mother. In her later years she enjoyed reading Christian romance novels, classic literature, spending warm afternoons on the porch, playing Scrabble and surfing the internet. Eleanor was married to the late William Vanderslice.
She was preceded in death by her brother Stanley Panek, sons Robert Cobb and Charles Cobb; daughter, Sharon Cobb; and grandson, Danny Kobrin. Eleanor is survived by her sister Marie, brother Charles, her daughter Susan and her husband Michael, daughter Dorothy, son Peter and his wife Susan, her grandchildren, Vanessa, Nikki, Korrie, Chelsea, Jessica, Stefan, Dagan and Josh and her great-grandchildren Eloise, Justyn and Jeremiah.
A memorial service will be held in Topeka at a later date. Her remains will be cremated at Bliley's Chippenham Chapel, 6900 Hull Street, Richmond, Virginia (804) 355-3800.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019