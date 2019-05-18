|
Eleanor Collier Eleanor Cynthia Collier, 93, of Alta Vista, Kansas, passed away May 15, 2019, at the Morris County Hospital.
She was born April 30, 1926, the daughter of Elbert and Ada (Perry) Lowdermilk in Denver, CO. She married James McDonald Collier on June 16, 1946. They had 3 children: Valerie, Stuart and John.
Eleanor was a member of United Methodist Church, PEO, Neota Club, Score & Four, Chamber of Commerce and Morris County 4-H Foundation. She owned and operated Eleanor's Card & Party Shop for 22 years. When her children were growing up, she was a children's' Sunday school teacher, she sang in the church choir and was a 4-H Club clothing and knitting leader. She was also a Grand Marshall of the Washunga Days Parade. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and cooking. Eleanor loved spending time with her family and was proud of each and every one of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James and sisters Phyllis and Elberta.
Eleanor is survived by her children: Valerie Woodall (Jeff), of Council Grove, Stuart Collier, of Wichita, and John Collier (Kris), of Alta Vista; 5 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 5:30 - 7:00pm, at Council Grove/Dunlap United Methodist Church, in Council Grove. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22nd, at 10:00am, also at the Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, rural Morris County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Morris County 4-H Foundation. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019