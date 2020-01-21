|
Elex H. Carter Elex H. Carter, 85, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Christ Lutheran Church, 3509 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka. Interment with will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To view a full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020