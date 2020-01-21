Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
3509 SW Burlingame Rd.
Topeka, KS
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
3509 SW Burlingame Rd.
Topeka, KS
Elex H. Carter Obituary
Elex H. Carter Elex H. Carter, 85, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Christ Lutheran Church, 3509 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka. Interment with will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To view a full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
