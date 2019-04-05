|
Eliborio "Mike" Perez Eliborio "Mike" Perez 92, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 1st 2019.
He was born August 18th, 1926 in Mercedes Texas to Tomasa Guzman and Ediberto Perez.
He was stationed at Forbes Air Force base in the 1950's in Topeka, KS where he met Lupe Sanchez. They were married in January 1956. She preceded him in death in January 1984. He is survived by his children, Rebecca Perez Albuquerque, NM, Michael Perez Topeka, KS, Debbie Perez ,Topeka, KS and Michelle Perez of Topeka, KS, five grandchildren, Joshua M. Stein, Tobias, Derek and Alexis Harvey and Eli Perez and two great-grandchildren.
Eilborio was a World War II veteran enlisting in the Army in 1944. He was involved in the Pacific campaign at the Battle of Luzon as a Rifleman Marksman. He enlisted in the Air Force serving 25 years retiring in 1969. He was very proud of his military service as are his children. After retiring from the Air Force he worked as a Mail Handler with the US Postal Service from 1969 retiring after 20 years in 1989.
He lived the last year of his life at The Peggy Kelly House in Topeka, KS where he was treated like family. We would like to thank the staff for their love and commitment to our father.
The family will have a private service to celebrate his life.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019