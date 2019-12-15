|
|
Elisabeth M. Baker Elisabeth M. Baker, 92, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
As per Elisabeth's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in the Fort Riley Post Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019