Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Elizabeth Alice (Busche) Mansfield

Elizabeth Alice (Busche) Mansfield Obituary
Elizabeth Alice (Busche) Mansfield Elizabeth Alice Mansfield, 93, Holton, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at The Pines in Holton.

Graveside Service will be at 1:30 pm Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Glendale Cemetery at Louisville, NE. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm. Friday, at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church at Holton or to the Holton Community Hospital Foundation and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Online condolences www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
