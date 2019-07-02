|
|
Elizabeth Alice (Busche) Mansfield Elizabeth Alice Mansfield, 93, Holton, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at The Pines in Holton.
Graveside Service will be at 1:30 pm Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Glendale Cemetery at Louisville, NE. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm. Friday, at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church at Holton or to the Holton Community Hospital Foundation and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Online condolences www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019