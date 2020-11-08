1/
Elizabeth Ann "Lizzy" (Adame) Witherell
Elizabeth "Lizzy" Ann (Adame) Witherell, age 72, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Topeka.

Elizabeth will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 9-10:30 A.M., followed by a Parish Rosary at 10:30 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Cremation will follow after the services and inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Lizzy's loving memory to Holy Family Catholic School, 1725 NE Seward Ave., Topeka, KS 66616. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.

The complete obituary can be found on Lizzy's memorial page located at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
