Elizabeth Conrad Elizabeth Ellen "Liz" Conrad, 73, Topeka, Kansas, passed away October 29, 2019.
Liz was born December 14, 1945, in Reading, Kansas, the daughter of Bernard and Mary Ellen Whitaker Fagan. She attended Reading schools until her final year of high school. She graduated from Hayden High School in 1963. Liz married James Conrad on August 29, 1969, in Reading. She worked at Santa Fe Railroad and retired from the VA. Liz was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Liz had a passion for spending time with her family and friends.
Liz is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Jamey Higgins (Reed Frahm) and Ellen Conrad; grandchildren, Corey Jackson (Alexandria), Erin Higgins and Emma Glasgow; great-grandchild, Merrick Jackson; siblings, Irene Hendrickson, Marge Staab, Jack Fagan, Judy Corpolongo, Bernadette Meek and Marian Pannone; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Conrad and her parents.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with parish rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to St. Croix Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019