Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Conrad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Conrad Obituary
Elizabeth Conrad Elizabeth Ellen "Liz" Conrad, 73, Topeka, Kansas, passed away October 29, 2019.

Liz was born December 14, 1945, in Reading, Kansas, the daughter of Bernard and Mary Ellen Whitaker Fagan. She attended Reading schools until her final year of high school. She graduated from Hayden High School in 1963. Liz married James Conrad on August 29, 1969, in Reading. She worked at Santa Fe Railroad and retired from the VA. Liz was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Liz had a passion for spending time with her family and friends.

Liz is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Jamey Higgins (Reed Frahm) and Ellen Conrad; grandchildren, Corey Jackson (Alexandria), Erin Higgins and Emma Glasgow; great-grandchild, Merrick Jackson; siblings, Irene Hendrickson, Marge Staab, Jack Fagan, Judy Corpolongo, Bernadette Meek and Marian Pannone; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Conrad and her parents.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with parish rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or to St. Croix Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -