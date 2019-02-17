|
Elizabeth "Kay" Farley Elizabeth Kay Farley, age 68, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Topeka. Kay was born May 11, 1950 in Fullerton, California the daughter of Maurice and Gwendolyn Bachman Farley. Kay lived in California several years. In 1989, Kay moved to Manhattan, Kansas where she worked at Kansas State University where she managed the bookstore for 22 years. She then moved to Topeka where she served as the director of the Washburn University Bookstore for over 19 years, retiring in 2016. While in Manhattan, Kay attended the College Avenue United Methodist Church, where she started the singles ministry in 1992. In 1995 she chartered the Breast Cancer Support Group with the church. While in Topeka, she attended the Lowman United Methodist Church and the Grace Baptist Church. She volunteered at KTWU, Midland Hospice and Stephens Ministry/Counseling. She is survived by two brothers, Gerald "Jerry" Farley and Timothy Forward; a sister, Kathleen Farley-Espitallier; two nephews and two great nephews.Memorial services will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lowman United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowman United Methodist Church or the Grace Baptist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019