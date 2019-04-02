Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Eddy) Page

Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Eddy) Page Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Eddy) Page Elizabeth Maxine "Betty" Page, 101, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Dover Federated Church. Private inurnment for Betty and her husband, Alfred B. Page will be in the Dover Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dover Federated Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
