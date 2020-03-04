|
Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Gerhardt Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Warren Gerhardt, 90, Topeka, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.
Betty was born September 14, 1929 in Topeka, the daughter of Henry F. and Anna Marie Warren.
She attended Capital Catholic Schools and graduated from Topeka High School in 1947. She attended Kansas State College where she was a member of a sorority and graduated from Washburn University.
She was employed by the Red Cross and later Stanford University, retiring in 1989.
Betty married Edwin Gerhardt. Survivors include a first cousin, William Schroeder; and guardian, David Overmyer, both of Topeka. She was preceded in death by her husband.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Private inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020