Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Gerhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Gerhardt


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Gerhardt Obituary
Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Gerhardt Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Warren Gerhardt, 90, Topeka, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.

Betty was born September 14, 1929 in Topeka, the daughter of Henry F. and Anna Marie Warren.

She attended Capital Catholic Schools and graduated from Topeka High School in 1947. She attended Kansas State College where she was a member of a sorority and graduated from Washburn University.

She was employed by the Red Cross and later Stanford University, retiring in 1989.

Betty married Edwin Gerhardt. Survivors include a first cousin, William Schroeder; and guardian, David Overmyer, both of Topeka. She was preceded in death by her husband.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Private inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -